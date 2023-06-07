Voyager 2023 media awards
He devoted his life to compassion. His killer showed none

New York Times
By Corina Knoll

After graduating from Stanford, David Breaux struggled to find his path — until he found his calling as “the Compassion Guy.”

It felt as if he had always been there, a steady sight on a

