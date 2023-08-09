Peggy Jones says she feels 'like the luckiest person alive to have survived this'. Photos / Supplied

Peggy Jones says she feels 'like the luckiest person alive to have survived this'. Photos / Supplied

Warning: Graphic images of woman’s arm after attack in article.

A Texan gardener says she is “relieved to be alive” after being attacked by a snake that fell from the sky – and a hawk that swooped down to reclaim its prey.

Peggy Jones, 64, was mowing her lawn when the passing hawk dropped its dinner directly on to her.

The serpent quickly coiled itself around her arm and bit her repeatedly. The hawk then joined the melee, attacking Jones’ arm as it tried in vain to untangle the snake.

“It [the snake] was starting to dart at my face...and he was striking my glasses and he just kept on and kept on,” she said. "﻿I just couldn’t get rid of the snake… I think I went into survival mode.”

Eventually, the hawk was able to pull the snake off Jones’ arm, leaving her husband to take her to the hospital.









The hawk eventually pulled the snake off of Jones’ arm. Photo / Supplied

Jones said she had suffered deep bite and talon wounds, as well as smashed glasses which she said had been covered in snake venom.

“Finally he [the hawk] got the snake and took off with the snake, and I looked down and I was covered in blood, my arm was pretty torn up,” she told a local radio station.

Jones said that she prayed as the pair of animals attacked her, fearing the worst.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arm in the air,” she told Click2Houston.

“Then, this hawk was swooping down, clawing at my arm over and over. I just kept saying, ‘help me, Jesus, help me, Jesus’.”

The incident took place in the town of Silsbee, Texas, near the Louisiana border, on July 25.

Jones said that she feels “like the luckiest person alive to have survived this”, but said she has been left traumatised.

Peggy Jones was mowing her lawn when the serpent wrapped itself around her arm and bit her. Photo / Supplied

“You try to sleep at night, you can’t sleep, and you’re afraid to shut your eyes because you know if you shut your eyes you will have a nightmare and relive the situation,” she said.

“I’m happy I’m alive. I’m happy I’m here… It showed me how in a blink of an eye things can change. I feel differently about life now.”

She said she believed the hawk had saved her life.

“I think that was God’s way of letting me live because I couldn’t figure out a way — the snake was not letting go of my arm,” she said.

Likely a non-venomous rat snake

Though the area is home to several species of venomous snakes, Bryan Hughes, a local snake expert, said the serpent was likely a non-venomous rat snake.

“It fell on the woman and hung on to her because this was a panicked, injured animal,” Hughes told Insider. “Then the bird swept down to finish what it started.”

It was not the first time that Jones had come face to face with the local snake population, however.

She said she survived being bitten by a venomous snake several years ago.