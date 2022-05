The powerful blast has killed at least nine people and injured 40. Video / AP

The powerful blast has killed at least nine people and injured 40. Video / AP

Search crews with dogs have been hunting through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital for survivors of a devastating explosion.

The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country's Capitol building on Friday.

Cuban officials have raised the known death toll to 30 from 27, even as crews continued to search for victims buried beneath piles of shattered concrete. Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theatre and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered "significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed", though no church workers were hurt.

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of Friday's deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga. Photo / AP

The Health Ministry said 84 people had been injured in Friday's explosion. The dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.

The ministry on also released the names of those who died. Some 24 people remain hospitalised.

A representative of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said 13 of its workers remained missing. Governor Reinaldo García Zapata said Saturday evening that 19 families had reported loved ones missing and that rescue efforts would continue.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation, but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble Saturday.

A sheer curtain covered in debris hangs from the exposed facade of the five-star Hotel Saratoga destroyed by a Friday deadly explosion. Photo / AP

Burials for victims have begun, according to municipal authorities. But some were still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.

"We are hoping that something will be known about my cousin's mother," Angela Acosta told The Associated Press near the site of the explosion. Her relative, María de la Concepción Alard, lived in an apartment adjacent to the hotel with a black Labrador, which was rescued along with another dog.

Crews have worked to clean up streets around the hotel and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed.

Rescue teams remove debris from the site of Friday's deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga. Photo / AP

"There are mothers who are without their children today," Matha Verde, a manicurist who was walking near the Saratoga, said on Sunday, when Mother's Day was celebrated in Cuba. She said she tells women who lost their sons or daughters in the explosion that they "have to keep going."

Rescue teams remove debris from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga. Photo / AP

The explosion added to the woes of a crucial tourism industry that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic as well as tightened sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by US tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the US to their families in Cuba.

Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.

People watch the rescue effort at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga. Photo / AP

The Saratoga, which had been closed through the pandemic, was one of the elite lodgings in Havana, often hosting visiting VIPs and celebrities.

Some attention in Cuba began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who arrived on Saturday night at the end of a five-country tour that began in Central America.

Rescuers advance to help recover a body at the site of Friday's deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga. Photo / AP

López Obrador met Sunday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who awarded him the Order of Jose Marti "for his great achievements for humanity." It is the most important award the country gives to a foreigner.

Díaz-Canel's office stated in a tweet that López Obrador said he would insist to US President Joe Biden that Cuba not be excluded from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.

López Obrador said the objectives of the trip included signing agreements on trade, health, education and cooperation with the island, while he ratified his foreign policy stance.

Rescuers carry a stretcher at the site of Friday's deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba. Photo / AP

"We are not in favour of hegemonies," he said. "Let no one exclude anyone because we are independent countries, we are sovereign countries, and no one can place themselves above the rights of peoples and nations."

Díaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year. López Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent US government intention to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the upcoming summit.

- AP