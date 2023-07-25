Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

Pacific mystery: Scientist's deep dive for alien life sparks controversy

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By Katrina Miller

On January 8, 2014, a fireball from space blazed through Earth’s atmosphere and crashed into the sea, north of Manus Island off the northeastern coast of Papua New Guinea. Its location, velocity and brightness were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.