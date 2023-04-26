Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / World
Premium

Harry Belafonte: Remembering the barrier-breaking singer, actor and activist

14 minutes to read
New York Times
By Peter Keepnews

In the 1950s, when segregation was still widespread, his ascent to the upper echelon of show business was historic. But his primary focus was civil rights.

Harry Belafonte, who stormed the pop charts and smashed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.