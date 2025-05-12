Flag-waving crowds gathered to greet the convoy carrying Alexander, while in Tenafly, the New Jersey town he grew up in, large crowds sang and danced while watching events on an outdoor big screen.

Watching from home, his close friends and family chanted his name and applauded at the news, footage released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum showed.

, hailed Alexander’s return, adding: “The Government of Israel is committed to the return of all hostages and missing persons – both the living and the fallen.”

He credited “political pressure” from Trump and “our military pressure” for the release.

Alexander’s release comes a day after Hamas revealed it was engaged in direct talks with Washington towards a ceasefire.

“We affirm that serious and responsible negotiations yield results in the release of prisoners, while the continuation of aggression prolongs their suffering and may kill them,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We urge President Trump’s administration to continue its efforts to end this brutal war.”

The release of Alexander, the last living hostage in Gaza with American citizenship, comes before Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on the first leg of a regional tour.

On Monday, Netanyahu thanked Trump “for his assistance in the release”, and also said he had instructed a negotiating team to head to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss the further release of hostages.

Netanyahu earlier said, “Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan”.

Negotiations for a possible deal to secure the release of all hostages would continue “under fire, during preparations for an intensification of the fighting”, he added.

Meanwhile, the UN- and NGO-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned Monday that Gaza was at “critical risk of famine”, with 22% of the population facing an imminent humanitarian “catastrophe” after more than two months of a total aid blockade by Israel.

‘Opportunity to breathe’

Before Alexander’s release, a Hamas source said that mediators informed the group that Israel would halt military operations for the handover of the 21-year-old soldier.

The pause offered a much-needed respite for residents of the war-battered territory.

Somaya Abu Al-Kas, 34, who had been displaced to the southern city of Khan Yunis, said that “calm settled over Gaza, there was no shelling, and no nearby aircraft, which is very rare”.

“We are tired of the shelling, and any ceasefire, even if temporary, we consider it an opportunity to breathe and gather ourselves.”

But Um Mohammed Zomlot, 50, also displaced in Khan Yunis, said that “despite the calm, we are cautious”.

“Everyone is afraid that the shelling might resume suddenly after the prisoner is released.”

Gaza’s civil defence agency earlier reported at least 10 killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people.

‘Good faith gesture’

Before Monday’s release, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement: “We must not leave anyone behind!”

After Hamas announced Sunday it would release Alexander, Trump hailed the “monumental news” in a post on social media, describing it as a “good faith gesture”.

“Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict,” he added.

Egypt and Qatar, which along with the United States have mediated talks between Hamas and Israel, called it “an encouraging step toward a return to the negotiating table” in a joint statement.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, 57 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel ended a two-month ceasefire on March 18, ramping up its bombardment of the territory.

Earlier this month, Israel’s Government approved plans to expand its Gaza offensive, with officials talking of retaining a long-term presence there.

Hamas’ 2023 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday at least 2749 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,862.

-Agence France-Presse