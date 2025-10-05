Protesters and relatives of the French nationals who took part in a flotilla march towards the Hotel Matignon, the French Prime Minister's official residence, in Paris on October 5, 2025. Photo / Julien De Rosa, AFP
Hamas has called for a swift start to a hostage-prisoner exchange with Israel, as negotiators from both sides prepared to meet in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending the nearly two-year war in Gaza.
Foreign ministers from several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a “real opportunity”to achieve a sustainable ceasefire.
“Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions,” a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The diplomatic push follows Hamas’ positive response to US President Donald Trump’s roadmap for an end to the fighting and the release of captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza before the discussions in Egypt.
He said the Israeli delegation would be departing for Egypt on Monday for talks due to start on the eve of the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that sparked the war.
Cairo confirmed it would be hosting a delegation from Hamas for talks on “the ground conditions and details of the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners”.
The White House said Trump had also sent two envoys to Egypt – his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East negotiator Steve Witkoff.
“During communications with mediators, Hamas insisted that it is essential for Israel to halt military operations across all areas of the Gaza Strip, cease all air, reconnaissance, and drone activity, and withdraw from inside Gaza City,” a Palestinian source close to Hamas said, adding the group would “also halt their military operations” in parallel.
Militants seized 251 hostages during their October 7 attack, 47 of whom are still in Gaza. Of those, the Israeli military says 25 are dead.
According to Trump’s plan, in return for the hostages, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences and more than 1700 detainees from the Gaza Strip who were arrested during the war.
But Trump has warned he will “not tolerate delay” from Hamas, urging the group to move quickly towards a deal “or else all bets will be off”.
“When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he posted on Truth Social.
Strikes continue
Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir warned that if the negotiations failed the military would “return to fighting” in Gaza.
Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Gaza.
AFPTV footage showed thick smoke billowing over the skyline of the coastal territory on Sunday.
Gaza’s civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Israeli strikes killed at least 16 people in Gaza on Sunday, after several attacks through the night.
The United Nations had estimated that around one million people were living in the area before the start of the assault.
“There has been a noticeable decrease in the number of air strikes [since last night]. The tanks and military vehicles have slightly pulled back, but I believe this is a tactical move, not a withdrawal,” said Muin Abu Rajab, 40, a resident of Al-Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City.
No role for Hamas
Hamas has insisted it should have a say in the territory’s future, though Trump’s roadmap stipulates that it and other factions “not have any role in the governance of Gaza”.
The US plan, endorsed by Netanyahu, calls for a halt to hostilities, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas’ disarmament – something the group has frequently described as a red line in the past.