Hamas calls for swift hostage-prisoner swap as talks set to begin

Bahira Amin and Jay Deshmukh
AFP·
4 mins to read

Protesters and relatives of the French nationals who took part in a flotilla march towards the Hotel Matignon, the French Prime Minister's official residence, in Paris on October 5, 2025. Photo / Julien De Rosa, AFP

Hamas has called for a swift start to a hostage-prisoner exchange with Israel, as negotiators from both sides prepared to meet in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

Foreign ministers from several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a “real opportunity”

