In Israel, a frightened woman runs down the street cradling a young girl in her arms as a car behind her is engulfed in a ball of flames from an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas militants.

Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

In Gaza City, an anguished Palestinian woman embraces the head of a dead man carried by a crowd through the streets after he was killed in retaliation by Israeli forces.

Mourners pray by the bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members, a Hamas fighter, during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

The images are just two of hundreds by Associated Press photographers that show the destruction, terror and sadness on both sides of the conflict — and the triumph by some Palestinians who see the attack as a victory. Hundreds have been killed on both sides of the border in fighting that continued on Sunday.

A ball of fire and smoke rises from an explosion on a Palestinian apartment tower following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Photo / AP

In Saturday’s early morning assault, a photo shows the smoky trail of rockets from Gaza arcing through the sky against the backdrop of a rising sun. Rockets that struck a parking lot next to a residential building in the Israeli city of Ashkelon torched cars and sent thick black plumes skyward. Israeli security forces used a table like a stretcher to rescue a woman who lay in tattered, bloody clothes.

Israeli airstrikes on Islamic National Bank of Gaza destroy buildings and neighborhoods. Photo / Getty Images

People dance in celebration of the attacks that the militant Hamas group carried out against Israel, at Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp. Photo / AP

A Palestinian man sits in the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City. Photo / AP

Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian from Kibbutz Kfar Azza into the Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

Men in Gaza stood atop a burning Israeli tank with their arms raised in victory. On Sunday, a Palestinian man sat alone in front of the rubble of a destroyed apartment building that was tilted on its side behind him, exposing partial rooms still intact and laundry that had been hanging on balconies now covered in dirt and rubble.

Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis. Photo / AP

Israeli police officers evacuate a family from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, center, from Kibbutz Kfar Azza into the Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Photo / AP