The ceasefire talks have reached a critical moment, with Israel understanding that “now is the time” to strike a deal, an Israeli official told The Telegraph.

The official added that the issue of the Philadelphi corridor, a buffer zone separating Gaza from Egypt, was very sensitive but the framework reached in May had been largely discussed.

A senior Israeli official told The Telegraph: “Netanyahu is looking for any excuse not to sign the deal. He understands that if there is a deal to stop the war, his government will fall.

“The worst thing that could happen from his perspective is if Hamas suddenly agrees to the terms.”

Netanyahu has repeated that Israel will not give up control of the Philadelphi corridor following reports indicating that Israel had agreed to compromise on the issue to reach a ceasefire with Hamas.

There are “serial leakers who are harming the ability to advance a deal”, the Prime Minister’s office said, adding that Israel must maintain control of the Philadelphi corridor “in order to prevent terrorist elements from rearming”.

The issue of the corridor is seen as one of the main sticking points, with Hamas and Egypt both opposing a permanent Israeli control of the buffer zone.

Hamas, which did not take part in the talks in Doha last week, held Netanyahu responsible for “thwarting the mediators’ efforts and obstructing an agreement”, claiming that he “sets new conditions and demands”.

Delegations from the US, Qatar, Egypt and Israel are scheduled to meet in Cairo this week to continue talks, but it is unclear if Hamas will decide to stay away again.

Polls in recent months have consistently shown that most Israelis favour a ceasefire deal with Hamas that would free the 115 remaining hostages.

Both Netanyahu and Hamas have been accused of deliberately torpedoing the talks, a claim both deny.