A man holds up a machete during a protest to call for a better quality of life, and the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Photo / AP

Thousands of people in Haiti's capital and other major cities organised new protests to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires.

"Ariel, you have to go. Go Ariel, Go Ariel," a crowd in the capital of Port-au-Prince yelled.

One protester held up a sign that read, "DOWN WITH MISERY" while another yelled expletives at the government as he lamented a severe lack of jobs.

A man carries a sign with a message that reads in Creole, 'The people don't want you Ariel'. Photo / AP

"We need money to survive," Ronald Jean said.

Other protests paralysed coastal cities in Haiti's northern regions and southern regions including Port-de-Paix, Petit-Goâve and Jérémie with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Haitians have organised a growing number of protests amid an increase in gang related kidnappings and killings, a spike in the prices of basic goods and a severe lack of fuel amid an inflation rate that has hit 30 per cent.

The prime minister's office issued a statement saying that it was "aware of the seriousness of the situation," and that Henry would take several measures including implementing social programs to alleviate extreme poverty and ensure that more fuel is available at gas stations.

Henry called for calm and urged people not to give in to political manipulation.

Police officers take cover as protesters throw rocks at them. Photo / AP

Haiti has grown increasingly unstable since the July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with gangs growing more powerful as Henry's administration keeps pushing back the date for general elections scheduled to be held last year.