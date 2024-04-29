Five people were killed and 33 others injured by a tornado that hit Guangzhou in China. Video / AP

Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media showed wide devastation in part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens of others and damaging more than 140 buildings.

As businesses and residents began cleaning up debris, the images showed block upon block of devastation in the hardest-hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction, a truck overturned on its side and cars crushed by rubble. The sheet metal roofs on some buildings were torn off.

The tornado injured 33 people and knocked out power in the area. The tornado, which struck during an afternoon thunderstorm that also brought hail, damaged 141 factory buildings, according to authorities.

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province and a manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

No homes were said to be destroyed, although a news website under the Southern Media Group reported that some had broken windows.

A man removes debris from a damaged building in the aftermath of a tornado in Guangming village of Zhongluotan town, Baiyun district, Guangzhou. Photo / AP

The tornado hit several villages in Guangzhou’s Baiyun district. In one, packing material known as “pearl cotton” hung from buildings and trees, a report on the Southern Media website said. It blew into the compound of a nearby furniture company, where workers took shelter in a private home after the metal roof was ripped off their building, the news website reported.

Workers were rolling up the material to be carted away for disposal on Sunday.

Storm clouds and strong wind are seen over the Baiyun district in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Photo / AP

The disaster hit one week after heavy rains and flooding killed at least four people in Guangdong province.

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Guangzhou during an official visit to China this month. The city, formerly known as Canton, also recently held the Canton Fair, a major export and import exhibition that draws buyers from around the world.

An aerial view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tornado in Guangming, Guangzhou. Photo / AP

In September, two tornadoes killed 10 people in Jiangsu province in eastern China.