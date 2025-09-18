Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

GOP policy plan includes restricting judges from giving lighter sentences to young adults

Meagan Flynn
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

The bills follow US President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in DC. Photo / Getty Images

The bills follow US President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in DC. Photo / Getty Images

United States House lawmakers have voted to allow 14-year-olds to be tried as adults for serious crimes and to treat young people more harshly in the Washington DC justice system.

The move fulfils a top request from the Trump Administration despite universal opposition among top DC elected officials.

The two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save