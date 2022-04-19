6-year-old boy relives moment he was mauled by an English Bulldog outside a Gold Coast cafe. Video / 7 News

6-year-old boy relives moment he was mauled by an English Bulldog outside a Gold Coast cafe. Video / 7 News

Six-year-old Teddy Bracek, who was attacked by a British bulldog on the Gold Coast at the weekend, said the owner had given him permission to pat the dog before the horrific incident occurred.

Occurring outside Currumbin cafe on Easter Sunday, the child required stitches and two minor surgeries as a result of the attack.

Shocking CCTV footage showed the dog attempting to bite Teddy's ankles before jumping on the young boy.

Teddy's father, Andy Bracek, said the attack left his son with a 10-12cm long arm wound that was 2.5cm wide and 1.2cm deep.

The attack left the six-year-old with severe injuries. Photo / 7News

"It felt horrible. It ripped my arm," the child told Seven News on Tuesday night.

"The dog jumped on me."

"I thought the dog was just playing … but we soon realised he wasn't playing," he added.

In the aftermath of the attack, Teddy's father blasted the owner for making a "half-assed effort to restrain the dog," he said, speaking to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

CCTV footage showed Bracek kicking the dog, as he tried separate his child.

"To be honest in that moment I felt like smashing the dog's head in," he said.

"But I'm still f***ing irate he didn't come back to report the incident or give me his contact details.

"If he came back and sorted it, everything would've been okay but I'm pissed off and disturbed that this man has put his dog's welfare before a child's."

The child said he asked for permission to pat the dog before it lunged at him. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to 7News, retired police dog handler, Grant Teeboon said the bulldog's owner was most likely at fault.

"The owner didn't really appear to have much of a clue about his dog," Teeboon said.

"There was nothing the child did that could be labelled as provocative. He did approach the owner, asked the owner for permission to pat the dog, didn't put his hand out at first."

Teeboon said there were initial clues that the dog was about to attack when it began "circling around the boy".

"That's a handler error. The owner should not have let that happen," he added.

"He didn't anticipate what the dog could do. He didn't restrain the dog and he didn't control the meeting."

Gold Coast City Council has launched an investigation into the attack, however the incident has not been reported to the police.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police said officers are not involved in dog attacks unless the animal must be immediately put down.

According to Queensland law, dogs which have caused serious attacks may be declared dangerous which may require the canine to be desexed, muzzled or restrained. The council may also issue signage or fencing requirements.

Should the animal reoffend, the dog could be confiscated or put down by the council, with the owner also liable to a large fine.

Latest numbers from the Gold Coast show there were 547 dog attacks between January 1 and October 11 2021.