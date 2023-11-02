Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Global leaders warn AI could cause ‘catastrophic’ harm

New York Times
By Megan Specia
6 mins to read
The mansion house at Bletchley Park, north of London. The country estate, home of Britain’s code-breaking efforts in World War II, is the site of a two-day summit focused on AI safety. Photo / AP

The mansion house at Bletchley Park, north of London. The country estate, home of Britain’s code-breaking efforts in World War II, is the site of a two-day summit focused on AI safety. Photo / AP

At a UK summit, 28 governments, including China and the US, signed a declaration agreeing to cooperate on evaluating the risks of artificial intelligence.

In 1950, Alan Turing, the gifted British mathematician and code-breaker, published

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.