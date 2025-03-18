Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AFP
Prince Harry’s immigration documents have been unsealed after a two-year legal jostle.
In heavily redacted documents released on Tuesday, it was revealed the Duke of Sussex, 40, followed all the “applicable rules and regulations” when he moved to the United States with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
The Trump administration confirmed Harry did not receive special treatment to enter the US, per a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security.
While it was previously claimed much of Harry’s visa application would be made public this week via the Freedom of Information Act on an order from Judge Carl Nichols, large chunks of it have been blacked out.
The decision to redact large chunks of his paperwork was made in a bid to protect Harry’s privacy.
A statement in the newly unsealed documents read: “Plaintiffs allege that the records should be disclosed as public confidence in the Government would suffer or to establish whether the Duke was granted preferential treatment. This speculation by Plaintiffs does not point to any evidence of government misconduct.
“The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable rules and regulations.”
Harry’s visa details being made public came after a lawsuit brought on by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, which questioned whether the prince had lied on his immigration paperwork after he claimed in his 2023 memoir, Spare, he had taken drugs in the past, including cocaine and magic mushrooms.