Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in supplying girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Video / ITV News

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in supplying girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Video / ITV News

Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent to prison for 20 years for helping billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein procure girls for sex.

She apologised in court for her crimes telling her victims, many of who were present, that she hoped her jail time brought them "closure".

"I acknowledge with that I have been a victim of helping Jeffrey Epstein commit these crimes," she told the judge, claiming meeting the predator was "the biggest regret" of her life.

One victim said outside court that "sorry doesn't cut it".

The sentence is far shorter than the maximum 55 years that prosecutors were seeking. Despite that, Maxwell's lawyers have said they will appeal and that the jail time reflected the late Epstein's crimes rather than her own.

Ghislaine Maxwell in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Maxwell, 60, was sentenced in a New York court after being convicted in December of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three other related charges. All the charges were related to Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell's criminal activity was "extensive" and characterised her as Epstein's "number two" and the "lady" of his house.

She will spend 20 years in prison with five years of supervised release. Maxwell will also have to pay a $US750,000 ($1.2m) fine.

Victims Sarah Ransome (R) and Elizabeth Stein arrive at court for the sentencing hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Getty Images

In court, Australian victim Virginia Giuffre accused Maxwell of "opening the door to hell". Another of her victims said in a statement that Maxwell was a "monster" who deserved the maximum sentence possible.

The British socialite was ushered into the New York Southern District federal court, shackled and dressed in blue scrubs.

Victim Annie Farmer (L) and her lawyer Sigrid McCawley arrive at court. Photo / Getty Images

She barely reacted when the sentence was handed down.

Over the weekend, she was reportedly placed on suicide watch at the New York prison where she is being held. High-flying financier and friend of the rich and famous Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan prison in 2019.

Judge Nathan said Maxwell's wealth had no effect on her punishment.

"Whether you are powerful or entirely unknown, nobody is above the law".

'Sorry doesn't cut it'

Outside court, victim Sarah Ransome shrugged off Maxwell's courtroom apologies.

"To take someone into a room to be raped, there aren't enough sorrys in the world.

"I'm sorry doesn't cut it."

Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the "extremely long" sentence would be appealed. Her client, she said, had been "tried and convicted" by public opinion.

"Clever and cunning to the end, Jeffery Epstein left Ghislaine Maxwell holding the whole bag," said Sternheim.

'Why did you enjoy hurting us so much?'

A lawyer for Australian-American Giuffre read a statement to Maxwell during the sentencing.

"Together, you did unthinkable things that still have a corrosive impact on me to this day," she wrote.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends VIP Evening of Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

"I want to be clear about one thing: without question, Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible paedophile. But I never would have met Jeffrey Epstein if not for you.

"For me, and for so many others, you opened the door to hell.

"You could have put an end to the rapes, the molestations, the sickening manipulations that you arranged, witnessed and even took part in. You could've called the authorities and reported that you were a part of something awful."

Giuffre asked Maxwell "Why? Why, Ghislaine, did you enjoy hurting us so much?"

"Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims."

Virginia Giuffre at a hearing in 2019 in New York. Photo / Getty Images

'Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster'

The victim statement of Juliette Bryant also pulled no punches.

"Simply put, Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster," the South African said.

"Ever since she and Jeffrey Epstein got their hands on me, I have never felt OK.

"Thinking about them still gives me frequent panic attacks and night terrors."

She called for the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Getty Images

Maxwell: 'I hope my incarceration brings you closure'

Maxwell also read out a statement. Looking at the various victims who attended court she said, "I am sorry for the pain that you experienced. I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you closure".

She said Epstein was "manipulative, controlling and cunning". But she added, "today is not about Epstein. It is for me to ultimately be sentenced".

Prosecutors called for a stiff sentence for Maxwell of anything between 30 and 55 years in jail.

Maxwell's defence team said a sentence of that magnitude would be a "travesty of justice". They argued for between four and 5.25 years behind bars.