George Santos was convicted in April of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Photo / Getty Images

George Santos, the disgraced former Republican congressman, will be released from prison after Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

Santos was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and sentenced to seven years in prison in April.

In a post on Truth Social announcing the commutation, Trump said Santos was a “rogue” who had been “horribly mistreated” and would be released “immediately”.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue’, but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”