George Floyd murder trial: Crowd reacts with emotion as Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on three charges

Scenes of jubilation erupted on the streets outside the courthouse where former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.
More than 3000 National Guard soldiers, along with police officers, sheriffs' deputies and other law enforcement personnel have flooded Minneapolis in the wake of the verdict.
The jury today found Chauvin guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
But in the city that has come to epitomise America's debate over police killings, there remain places where Minneapolis can feel almost like a police state.
Concrete barriers, chain-link fences and barbed wire were installed in downtown Minneapolis, so that authorities can quickly close off the courthouse if trouble breaks out.
The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or US$20,000.
President Joe Biden said earlier he was "praying the verdict is the right verdict". He said he believed the case, which had gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, was "overwhelming".
Biden told reporters he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of Floyd, who died with Chauvin's knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had been sequestered. He said he called Floyd's family on Monday to offer prayers and " can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling".
"They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said a few hours before the verdict was to be announced.
"I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."