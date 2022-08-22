It has taken six years to bring charges. File photo / 123RF

A gas contractor allegedly responsible for the death of a newborn at a Sydney hospital has been charged with manslaughter.

Baby John Ghanem died at Bankstown Hospital on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, after he was mistakenly administered nitrous oxide – or laughing gas – instead of oxygen.

At the time, former NSW health minister Jillian Skinner said an oxygen machine in one of the hospital's theatres had been incorrectly installed and certified by gas supplier BOC Limited.

Christopher Turner, 61, was arrested yesterday and charged with manslaughter by criminal negligence and causing grievous bodily harm by negligent act or omission.

Police will allege in court that Turner failed to adhere to the Australia standards when certifying oxygen connections within the neonatal medical gas outlet at the hospital.

BOC said in a statement that it had co-operated fully with the Coronial Inquiry and would continue to do so.

"As this matter is still before the courts, BOC is not in a position to make any comment," the company said.

"We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the family members."

Youssef and Sonya Ghanem lost their newborn son after he was mistakenly administered nitrous oxide gas instead of oxygen. Photo / Supplied

At the time of her baby's death the mother expressed her grief over what had occurred.

"Coming out of the hospital holding a capsule, I held nothing in my hand," she told Channel 9.

"I came empty-handed, thinking I'd hold my newborn but no. Shocking, shocking, this hospital."

A coronial inquest began in 2021 into the circumstances surrounding the baby's death and was referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for a review of the police brief of evidence.

The ODPP provided advice to police and following further inquiries charges were laid.

Turner was refused bail and scheduled to appear at Bankstown Local Court yesterday .