Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Fungus fed by Jack Daniel’s encrusts a Tennessee town

New York Times
By Michael Levenson
5 mins to read
Whiskey fungus on tree branches in Lincoln County, Tennessee. Residents have been complaining about the ethanol-fuelled fungus from a Jack Daniel’s distillery in neighbouring Moore County. Photo / Patrick Long via The New York Times

Whiskey fungus on tree branches in Lincoln County, Tennessee. Residents have been complaining about the ethanol-fuelled fungus from a Jack Daniel’s distillery in neighbouring Moore County. Photo / Patrick Long via The New York Times

The dark growth, fed by alcohol vapours from barrels of ageing Jack Daniel’s whiskey, has coated homes, cars, patio furniture and road signs in a sooty crust, residents said. One woman is suing Lincoln County.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World