Fuel tanker truck explodes in Lebanon, kills 20

A fuel tanker truck exploded early on Sunday in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

At least 20 people were killed in

a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon

The Lebanese Red Cross says its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site of the explosion in a village in the Akkar district and evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns in the blast.

Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hassan called on all hospitals in northern Lebanon and the capital, Beirut, to receive those injured by the explosion, adding that the government will pay for their treatment.

The explosion comes as Lebanon faces a severe fuel shortage that has been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government's inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel.

Tleil is about four kilometres from the Syrian border, but it was not immediately clear if the fuel in the tanker was being prepared to be smuggled to Syria. where prices are much higher compared to those in Lebanon.

Sunday's explosion was the deadliest in the country since the huge blast on August 4, 2020, at Beirut's port which killed at least 214, wounded thousands and destroyed parts of the capital.