A firefighter helicopter has crashed into a pond while collecting water to put out wildfires in France.

Video showed the chopper descending towards the surface to scoop water into a “bambi bucket”, a flexible container installed under the fuselage of the aircraft.

But during the operation, the helicopter appeared to descend too quickly, sending it into a tailspin before it crashed into the water on its side.

The pilot and firefighter on board were able to extract themselves from the wreckage and were helped ashore. The local prefecture said both were “safe and sound”.

In an interview with France3, local resident Thibault, 22, said he was enjoying a Sunday afternoon with his friends in the commune of Rosporden in Finistère when the helicopter appeared nearby.