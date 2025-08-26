He grabbed his phone, thinking he would capture an “impressive” scooping operation, but instead caught the helicopter crash.
“After I took the video, a friend of mine takes his paddleboard and starts going over to them. They got out and said ‘we’re not hurt, everything’s fine’,” the bystander told French news channel BFMTV.
The incident occurred around 7pm on Sunday evening, after the helicopter had already made 27 drops earlier in the day. It was extinguishing vegetation fires in the Finistere department of Beuzec-Cap-Sizun.
The last dispatch was to extinguish a fire that was threatening a home in the Rosporden area.
The French Civil Aviation Authority has opened a safety investigation into the incident.
The Morane 29 helicopter has been leased by the department every summer since 2023 to fight fires. It was deployed 33 times this year, carrying out 154 drops.
