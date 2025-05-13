The whereabouts of Depardieu were not immediately clear. He had in April been working in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on a new film directed by his friend, actor Fanny Ardant, who has been outspoken in supporting him.

His lawyer, who represented Depardieu in court, said he would appeal the conviction.

Around 20 women have accused Depardieu of assault or inappropriate behaviour but this was the first case to come to court.

The trial related to charges of sexual assault during the filming in 2021 of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) by director Jean Becker.

The plaintiffs were a set dresser, 54, identified only as Amelie, and a 34-year-old assistant director, who accused the actor of sexual assault.

‘Total lack of remorse’

In March, lead prosecutor Laurent Guy recommended an 18-month suspended jail term for Depardieu, arguing that the sentence “takes into account the total lack of remorse” shown by the defendant.

Amelie testified that Depardieu pinned her down in 2021 on set, saying, “he was very strong” and “groped” her.

She also said Depardieu made “obscene remarks” and suggestions, boasting he could “give women an orgasm without touching them”.

The 34-year-old plaintiff said Depardieu initially assaulted her when she accompanied him from his dressing room to the set.

“It was night-time... he put his hand on my buttocks,” she said, adding that the actor assaulted her on two other occasions.

Depardieu denied sexually assaulting the women.

“I’m vulgar, rude, foul-mouthed, I’ll accept that,” he told the court, but he added: “I don’t touch.”

“I adore women and femininity,” he also said, while describing the #MeToo movement as a “reign of terror”.

Throughout the trial, Depardieu was supported by his daughter Roxane, his ex-partner Karine Silla and actor Vincent Perez.

And on Monday, he won public backing from French film star Brigitte Bardot.

“Those who have talent and put their hands on a girl’s bottom are thrown in the gutter,” Bardot said.

“We could at least let them get on with their lives. They can’t live anymore.”

‘Sexism and misogyny’

Lawyers for the two plaintiffs denounced the approach of Depardieu’s defence team.

The actor’s lawyer, Jeremie Assous, called the two women “liars” and “hysterical”, arguing that they were working for the cause of “rabid feminism”.

Claude Vincent, the assistant director’s lawyer, said: “What we witnessed was not a defence strategy” but “an apology for sexism”.

In an open letter, nearly 200 French lawyers urged the judiciary to fight what they called courtroom sexism.

Depardieu’s lawyer had “used sexism and misogyny to his heart’s delight” to discredit the plaintiffs and their legal team, they said.

Depardieu has also been indicted in another case following a rape complaint filed by actor Charlotte Arnould, 29. Prosecutors have requested a trial.

In April, French MPs criticised “endemic” abuse in the entertainment industry after a six-month inquiry.

Depardieu became a star in France from the 1980s, winning the Best Actor award at the Cannes film festival in 1990 for his performance in Cyrano de Bergerac.

-Agence France-Presse