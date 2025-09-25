Advertisement
France’s Sarkozy prepares for five-year prison term after guilty verdict

Nicolas Gaudichet, Eleonore Dermy and Stuart Williams
AFP·
4 mins to read

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves after the verdict in his trial for illegal campaign financing from Libya for his successful 2007 presidential bid, at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse in Paris. Photo / Julien De Rosa, AFP

A court has sentenced former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison over a scheme for the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi to fund his 2007 presidential run, a verdict that will make the right-winger the first French postwar leader to serve jail time.

The Paris criminal court

