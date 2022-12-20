France urges its citizens to lay off the kissing this Christmas

Aerial view of Paris streets and Eiffel Tower at sunset. Photo / Supplied

France has urged its citizens to lay off the kissing this Christmas at it faces the threat of its ninth Covid wave.

With hospitals across the country also under increasing pressure from other respiratory illnesses, such as bronchitis and flu, the regional health office of Pays de la Loire repeated its call to avoid the traditional la bise greeting kisses.

”Avoid kisses and hugs,” it said - recognising “even if it’s very difficult” in a footnote.

The cheek-to-cheek (or cheek-to-cheek-to-cheek depending on the region) greeting among loved ones became a French institution after being popularised by the Romans.

The French abandoned it in the 14th century because of the plague, and it re-emerged again after the Great War.

Putting the custom aside was contentious during the Covid pandemic but there are signs the greeting may not be as popular as it was a year or two ago.

A 2021 survey found that 91 per cent of French respondents greeted friends and colleagues with la bise before the pandemic but that figure fell to 39 per cent once Covid hit.

Increasing respiratory illnesses and a shortage of medical personnel have prompted France’s Covid monitoring committee to recommend free masks are distributed.

However, it has stopped short of calling for mandatory masks on public transport.

The committee also recommended vaccination campaigns as only 14 per cent of over-80s and 11 per cent of the 60 to 79 age group have received the latest booster shot.