Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

France to recognise Palestinian state at contentious UN

Gregory Walton
AFP·
4 mins to read

The Palestinian flag is displayed on the Grabels' town hall, near Montpellier, southern France, next to European and French flags. Photo / Gabriel Bouys, AFP

The Palestinian flag is displayed on the Grabels' town hall, near Montpellier, southern France, next to European and French flags. Photo / Gabriel Bouys, AFP

France and other countries are set to join several Western governments that have angered Israel by recognising a Palestinian state as the UN’s centrepiece diplomatic week got under way in New York.

Recognition by Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal on Sunday piled pressure on Israel as it intensifies its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save