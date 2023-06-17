Four people found dead in family flat in west London

The bodies of four people have been found dead in a west London flat.

The bodies of four people have been found dead in a west London flat, the Metropolitan Police said.

London police were called to a property in Staines Rd, Bedfont, Hounslow, at 3.12pm yesterday after concerns for the welfare of the occupants of the house, the Mirror reported.

Police forced entry into the house and found the bodies of a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

The identity of the four people has not been confirmed but police believe they are related.

Local policing commander in west London, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond.

“I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”