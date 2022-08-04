Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Four people allegedly shot in North Queensland

Quick Read
RACQ CQ Rescue are responding to the alleged incident. Photo / RACQ CQ Rescue

RACQ CQ Rescue are responding to the alleged incident. Photo / RACQ CQ Rescue

news.com.au

There are reports that four people have been injured in Queensland in an alleged mass shooting.

The incident allegedly happened on Thursday morning about 9 am in the state's north in Bogie, 85km west of the Whitsunday region town of Bowen. Bogie is a small outback mining town.

The shooter is reportedly still at large.

Emergency crews are travelling to the scene, including police, paramedics and a rescue helicopter.

Police confirmed they are responding to reports of a shooting of multiple people on a rural property near Collinsville.

Read More

"One male has been located some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound," Queensland Police said.

"Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the location."

In a now deleted tweet, RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter said it was "responding to reports of four people injured in an alleged shooting west of Collinsville".