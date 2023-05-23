Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Four Everest ascents in 10 days: Sherpas battle for a climbing record

New York Times
By: Bhadra Sharma and Sameer Yasir
3 mins to read
Kami Rita Sherpa with his son, Lakpa Tenzing, at their home in Kathmandu, Nepal, last year. Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit of Mount Everest for a record-breaking 28th time on May 23. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

Kami Rita Sherpa with his son, Lakpa Tenzing, at their home in Kathmandu, Nepal, last year. Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit of Mount Everest for a record-breaking 28th time on May 23. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

The friendly but gruelling competition mixes monetary rewards with abundant dangers for a pair of veteran mountain guides.

Two Nepali Sherpas are taking one-upmanship to an extreme on top of the world.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World