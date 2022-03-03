A human case of a mosquito-borne virus that affects the brain has been confirmed in Australia. Photo / 123RF

Three people in Victoria have been hospitalised with Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus.

It comes after the disease was detected in several piggeries across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria last week.

Four people have since contracted the virus requiring hospitalisation, though one was later discharged. It is believed these are the first cases to ever be reported in Victoria.

A spokesman for Victorian Department of Health said the four people had been exposed to mosquitoes.

JE virus is spread by mosquitoes passing the disease between pigs to humans.

According to the Department of Health, it cannot be transferred from human to human, nor can it be transferred through eating pork.

People in regional areas, those who spend a lot of time outdoors or those who work with pigs have increased exposure to mosquitoes and could be at a higher risk of infection.

In particular, older people and children aged under five have a higher chance of serious illness once infected.

While JE virus can be potentially life-threatening, less than 1 per cent of people infected experience symptoms, according to NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant.

"Occasionally, JE can cause sever neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness," she said.

There are currently two vaccinations against the JE virus currently available in Australia that have been approved for both adults and children.

People need to take preventive measures to avoid exposure to infected mosquitoes, Australia's acting chief medical officer, Dr Sonya Bennett said in a statement.

"Use mosquito repellent containing picaridin or DEET on all exposed skin," she said.

"Wear long, loose-fitting clothing when outside and ensure accommodation, including tents, are properly fitted with mosquito netting or screens."