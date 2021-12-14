Footage shows man holding gun to shopkeeper's head

Terrifying footage has been released of the moment an alleged robber holds a gun to a shopkeeper’s head. Video / Victoria Police

Terrifying footage has been released of an alleged robber pointing a gun at a woman during a holdup of a Melbourne convenience store.

Two men entered the store on Antionetta Way, Hillside, about 4.30pm on Saturday, police said.

Footage shows one man barging in and wielding a gun as two customers watch on.

The alleged gunman and his accomplice then allegedly enter the area behind the counter and grab the female store attendant, who tries to swipe away the gun.

Video stills show the moment the alleged gunman storms the store. Photo / Victoria Police

The gunman allegedly grabs her, while keeping the weapon pointed at her head.

One of the offenders allegedly stole cash and cigarettes.

The men fled in a blue Ford and no one was injured.

The woman's husband said the ordeal left her frightened.

Staff were left frightened by the ordeal. Photo / Victoria Police

"She can't eat, can't sleep and two days ago she (couldn't) work," Bang Dang told the Nine Network.

"Very scary.

"We're very worried now."

Police allege the same people were involved in an earlier armed robbery and a petrol drive-off in the nearby Laverton area.

A 24-year-old Laverton man has since been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, three counts of unlicensed driving and one count of theft.

He has been remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Customers ran from the store during the alleged robbery. Photo / Victoria Police

The second man is yet to be identified.