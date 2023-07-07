A toddler died after her parents left her in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party in Florida, authorities said.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Lakeland couple Joel and Jazmine Rondon had been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Authorities said the Rondons accidentally left the 18-month-old girl in her car seat while they removed their two other children and unloaded their vehicle after arriving home from the Independence Day celebration. Joel Rondon discovered his toddler unresponsive in the car the following morning. She was declared dead in hospital.
The couple were arrested on Thursday and submitted to drug tests, the sheriff’s office said. Joel Rondon tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and alcohol. His wife was positive for marijuana and alcohol.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
An autopsy ruled the toddler’s cause of death as hyperthermia. It was not immediately clear whether the Rondons, both 33, had hired a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.