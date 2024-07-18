The traveller said it was too difficult to find a real number to call on the official Delta website, so they searched Google for a customer service number and dialled the first search result which appeared to be for reservations.

“I called the ‘Delta Reservations’ line and spoke to a nice man who confirmed my flight info and then told me I needed to pay a ‘one-time animal processing fee’ of US$400,” they wrote.

The traveller was confused as the Delta website said it should only cost US$95. When they began pushing back on the cost, the person hung up. After looking through Delta’s website again, they found the real reservation number and realised they’d called a scam number.

This traveller was one of the lucky ones.

What is the customer service number scam?

Because people typically use Google to answer a question, the platform often places what it deems “accurate” answers in bold at the top of the search engine results page, or sometimes before you’ve even finished typing your search.

This is helpful as you don’t need to click through the websites listed to find the answer and most of the time, the information is accurate.

When researching Scotland's national animal, Google helpfully provides images and key information to answer my question. And yes, it is correct. Photo / Google

However, scammers have become very talented at manipulating search engines using fake websites to ensure their phone numbers appear at the top of search results, with travellers none the wiser.

When speaking to an official airline or booking agent, one can naturally let their guard down and offer up personal details such as name, reservation number, birthday and, in some cases, credit card information - especially if you request a booking change that involves a fee.

The issue is, many people aren’t speaking with an official airline or booking agent; they’re speaking to a scammer.

This is the same technique used in visa scams. An innocent traveller searches something like “US visa for Kiwi on holiday” and clicks the first link, which takes them to a legitimate-looking website that charges $400 when the actual cost is closer to $40.

Another traveller also shared their experience on Reddit, explaining how they tried to change details on a flight ticket, which they could not do online.

“So I Google ‘[airline] customer desk’ and I click on the first phone number I see,” they wrote earlier this year. This was disconnected, so they moved down the list and clicked on the next result.

A man answers, the traveller explains the situation and he “looks into it” before transferring them to someone else, they said. The second person then asks for their reference number and name and offers to rebook the ticket, so the traveller provides their credit card details.

At this point, the traveller started feeling uncertain and searched the phone number in Google but the airline did not appear in the results.

Spooked, the traveller hangs up and receives a fraud alert from their bank card, which is automatically cancelled. The issue was that someone could access the person’s email address, name, passport number and address using their booking details.

There are no exact numbers on how many people fall for this scam but it’s a common one that is experiencing a resurgence as the Northern Hemisphere kicks into summer and people travel for holidays.

Google told the Washington Post it is “extremely rare” for scam phone numbers to appear when searching for airline customer services but web search experts said Google had the power to ensure this never happens.

There’s also the issue of why so many people google airline phone numbers in the first place; airlines don’t always make it easy to speak to a human, with some airlines only offering chatbots or contact forms.

How to avoid the customer service number scam

If you need to contact an airline, navigate to the airline’s official website and only call phone numbers you find on their pages. Never trust phone numbers you see highlighted or in bold on search platforms or shared on social media, such as Facebook groups, X (formerly Twitter) or Reddit pages.

These days, most airlines have their own phone apps and chatbots you can use to access legitimate information, including contact data. In some cases, it’s faster and easier to find answers or alter bookings via the app or website itself rather than trying to phone someone.

Customer service contact information for major airlines

*All phone numbers are for within New Zealand

Air New Zealand

0800 737 000 — airnewzealand.co.nz

Air New Zealand’s website has several pages covering key information and common questions. The online chatbot called Oscar is “the fastest way to get help from our customer care team”. Its app also allows customers to access the same information and make changes to bookings.

Qantas

0800 808 767 — qantas.com

The Qantas website and app answer questions travellers may have and allow customers to manage their booking.

Virgin Australia

+61 7 3333 6688 — virginaustralia.com

Like Qantas, Virgin Australia has a website and app to answer common questions and allow travellers to alter their booking.

Jetstar

+64 9975 9426 (charges apply) or 0800 800 995 (local landlines only, toll-free) — jetstar.com

Jetstar has three numbers Kiwi customers can call from New Zealand (two shown above) and also has a chatbot on its website and an app.

Fiji Airways

0800 800 178 — fijiairways.com

Aside from the website and smartphone app, customers can also email reservations@fijiairways.com to enquire about their booking.

Qatar Airways

09 8866229 — qatarairways.com

Qatar Airways website also has a live chatbot customers can use, as well as a dedicated app and help pages online.

Delta Airlines

09 888 6460 — delta.com

Delta Airlines’ customers can get also find answers or manage their booking via the chatbot on Delta’s website and the mobile app.



