Five years on, Beirut blast victims still await justice and answers

By Mohamad El Chamaa and Suzan Haidamous
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Lebanese demonstrators carry portraits of the victims of the catastrophic port explosion in 2020 during a march to call for accountability for the blast in Beirut. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Copland recalls the day vividly. She and her 2-year-old son Isaac were in the living room of their Beirut apartment, eating dinner, when they heard a loud bang. “I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

Minutes later, a second, more powerful explosion went off, engulfing Beirut in a

