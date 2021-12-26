Five-year-old boy killed in tragic Christmas Eve dog attack in Australia

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / News Ltd

An Australian family has spent Christmas Day in mourning after a 5-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a dog on the Gold Coast.

The boy was homesitting with his family at a Varsity Lakes property when the homeowner's dog suddenly attacked on Christmas Eve.

The Courier Mail reported the boy's grandmother, and a neighbour who jumped a backyard fence, frantically tried to save the boy.

Tragically, the boy died in hospital just hours before Christmas.

Gold Coast City Council animal control officers seized two dogs from the property, including an English bull terrier-American bulldog cross believed to be responsible for the attack.

The dog is currently in a council pound as investigations continue into the Christmas tragedy.

it is understood the boy had been playing with the dog in the backyard early on Friday afternoon when it suddenly turned and bit his neck and back.

Dog attacked a child in Yodelay Street, Varsity Lakes. Photo / News Ltd

A council spokesperson would not comment on the history of the dog or whether it had been involved in previous incidents or complaints.

"The city's animal management team are aware of the alleged attack and are presently investigating," the statement said.