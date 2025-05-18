Five dead after two helicopters collide in Finland

- Two helicopters collided in mid-air in Finland, killing all five people on board, police said.
- The helicopters, carrying two and three people, took off from Tallinn and were headed for Piikajarvi.
- Witness Antti Marjanen reported seeing one helicopter hit the other during a manoeuvre.
All five people on board two helicopters were killed when the aircraft collided in mid-air in Finland and crashed to the ground, police said.
“Five people died in a helicopter accident near Eura Airport on Saturday,” Detective Chief Inspector Johannes Siirila said in a statement.
According to their flight plans, one was carrying two people and the other three. They had taken off from the Estonian capital of Tallinn and were bound for Piikajarvi, a few kilometres from where they came down.
Media reports said that those on board were businessmen.