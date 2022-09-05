The collision caused multiple injuries and has caused chaos on Sydney's streets. Video / @fictillius / Gaye Gerard

Chaos has been created on the roads and in the public transport system after a tram and a fire truck collided in Sydney's CBD.

The crash occurred on Eddy Ave at Pitt St before 11.30am (AEST) on Monday.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson said a 71-year-old woman suffered chest injuries and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.

A collision between a fire truck and a tram on in Sydney's CBD has caused chaos across the central transport network. Photo / NCA NewsWire

NSW police said two firefighters were treated for shock, with one of them taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire and Rescue NSW crew were on their way to another incident when the crash occurred.

"NSW Ambulance paramedics were initially called to treat five patients," NSW Ambulance inspector Ben Saywell said.

"Three people were assessed by paramedics and didn't require any further treatment, while two people were taken to hospital.

"This occurred in a really busy part of the CBD with a lot of pedestrians, so we're thankful that no one was seriously injured."

The force of the crash was so strong that the tram came off the tracks.

Multiple traffic diversions are in place around the area.

Pitt St has been blocked in both directions, while there is also no access to Eddy Ave from Elizabeth St.

Light rail services between Central and Circular Quay are not running.

More to come.