Fire in Bangladesh capital leaves at least 43 people dead

A fire at a six-storey shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital overnight killed more than 40 people and injured dozens of others, the health minister said today.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out late Thursday in the building, in Dhaka’s downtown area. Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early today, at least 43 people had died and at least 22 others were being treated.

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall and many people were trapped.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire, which broke out in a busy, commercial area, Fire Service and Civil Defence director general Brigadier General Md. Main Uddin said.

At least 75 people were rescued from the building, including 42 who were unconscious, rescuers said.