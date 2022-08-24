The identities of the topless women photographed kissing at Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin's summer palace have been revealed.
The photo was taken during a boozy bash at Kesäranta, the prime minister's taxpayer-funded seaside residence in Helsinki.
It shows reality TV personality Sabina Särkkä and poet Natalia Kallio kissing while covering their bare chests with a "Finland" sign taken from the palace.
Marin confirmed it was snapped during a private party with friends after a music festival in July.
In a post to Instagram, Särkkä said she "deeply regrets" the photo.
"An inappropriate picture that should not have been taken. I deeply regret and apologise for my use," she wrote.
The post had its comments turned off.
Kallio has not addressed the photo, however paid tribute to Marin in a post earlier this month after the prime minister was photographed wearing a piece of jewellery she designed.
The PM featured in three photos wearing a gold necklace with a cowboy boot pendant.
Särkkä commented with two love heart eyes emojis and Kallio replied with a love heart and three stars.
When addressing the photo on Tuesday, Marin agreed the photo was "not appropriate".
"We had a sauna, swam and spent time together," she said.
"In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate. I apologise for it. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together."
Last week Marin took a drug test "for her own legal protection" after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.
The test returned a negative result.
A video posted on social media showed six people at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin. Later in the video, the prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.
Marin, the Nordic country's youngest-ever prime minister, said she didn't have any government meetings that weekend and "I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn't do anything illegal".
- Additional reporting, AP