Thirty-six-year-old Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, has sparked controversy after a video has leaked of her partying. Video / @visegrad24

The identities of the topless women photographed kissing at Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin's summer palace have been revealed.

The photo was taken during a boozy bash at Kesäranta, the prime minister's taxpayer-funded seaside residence in Helsinki.

It shows reality TV personality Sabina Särkkä and poet Natalia Kallio kissing while covering their bare chests with a "Finland" sign taken from the palace.

The image was taken at the PM's official residence.

Marin confirmed it was snapped during a private party with friends after a music festival in July.

In a post to Instagram, Särkkä said she "deeply regrets" the photo.

"An inappropriate picture that should not have been taken. I deeply regret and apologise for my use," she wrote.

The post had its comments turned off.

Kallio has not addressed the photo, however paid tribute to Marin in a post earlier this month after the prime minister was photographed wearing a piece of jewellery she designed.

Sarkka (left) has apologised for the photo and Kallio (right) has yet to publicly address the scandal. Photo / Instagram

The PM featured in three photos wearing a gold necklace with a cowboy boot pendant.

Särkkä commented with two love heart eyes emojis and Kallio replied with a love heart and three stars.

When addressing the photo on Tuesday, Marin agreed the photo was "not appropriate".

"We had a sauna, swam and spent time together," she said.

"In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate. I apologise for it. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together."

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has faced scrutiny over her leisure time. File photo / AP

Last week Marin took a drug test "for her own legal protection" after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.

The test returned a negative result.

A video posted on social media showed six people at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin. Later in the video, the prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.

Marin, the Nordic country's youngest-ever prime minister, said she didn't have any government meetings that weekend and "I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn't do anything illegal".

- Additional reporting, AP