Thirty-six-year-old Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, has sparked controversy after a video has leaked of her partying. Video / @visegrad24

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised after an image of topless influencers taken at her official residence emerged, the latest in a series of leaks from the young leader's private parties.

The image, taken from a TikTok video recorded at the taxpayer-funded Kesaranta residence in Helsinki, shows the two women kissing each other and covering their breasts with a "Finland" sign.

"In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate. I apologise for that. That kind of picture should have not been taken but otherwise nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together," the 36-year-old leader told reporters, adding that partygoers "had a sauna, swam and spent time together".

Sabina Sarkka, 33, an influencer and former Miss World contestant, briefly loaded the image to TikTok before deleting it.

The image was taken at the PM's official residence.

Responding to concerns that security had been breached Marin said that the activity pictured took place in a downstairs bathroom and "security arrangements were in place at all times".

"We were using the sauna facilities and the garden area, but we did not spend time inside the Kesaranta house, although the downstairs guest toilets were in use," Marin said.

But Kimmo Kautio, a political opponent and journalist, shared an image which appeared to show the PM conducting official business in front of the same backdrop.

Last week Marin took a drug test "for her own legal protection" after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.

The test returned a negative result.

A video posted on social media showed six people at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin. Later in the video, the prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.

Marin, the Nordic country's youngest-ever prime minister, said she didn't have any government meetings that weekend and "I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn't do anything illegal."

