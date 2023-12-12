The crocs could be coming to town. Photo / Getty Images

As Cyclone Jasper bears down on Queensland, Cairns locals are preparing for wild winds and sea surges in the tropical city.

But they could face another threat, with fears that some of the area’s notorious saltwater crocodiles could wash into city streets when the storm hits.

Forecasters have warned of “life-threatening flash flooding” with a month’s worth of rain tipped to fall in just six hours.

The storm is set to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon and “shelter in place” orders are in effect across the state.

‘Salties’ are a fact of life in the north of Queensland and local tourism operator Richard Berman-Hardman from Cairns Skyrail Rainforest Cableway said this storm could bring them into urban areas.

Cairns is no stranger to tropical storms and the city is criss-crossed by a drainage system to help the city cope with heavy rainfall.

Berman-Hardman warned it could have other consequences.

“Cairns is built for cyclones,” he told Channel 10.

“One thing that makes it easy for us to recover from them is that there are waterways and drains right through town, so everything kind of joins up when there are big rains, so it’s not out of the question but probably unlikely.

“I guess you’ve seen snakes on a plane, let’s just hope there’s no crocs on the cableway by the end of tomorrow.”

There’s precedent for seeing crocs in town, with previous weather events bringing the animals out of their normal home in coastal creeks.

Authorities were forced to issue warnings during Cyclone Owen in 2018 when crocodiles began to appear in the streets of Far North Queensland.

“There are a lot of crocodiles that are being sighted at the moment so be careful on the roads and please don’t go near the crocodiles,” then-Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told residents at the time.



