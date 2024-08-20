Former US president Donald Trump speaks with Susie Wiles (centre), staff and reporters on his airplane in April 2023. Photo / Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post

The FBI and US intelligence agencies have confirmed Iran was responsible for recent attempted hacks into the Trump and Biden-Harris presidential campaigns, the agencies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Campaign staffers received phishing emails that were designed to appear legitimate but could give an intruder access to the recipients’ communications, the Washington Post has previously reported, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive investigation.

Among the hacking targets was adviser Susie Wiles, one of the most senior officials on former US president Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. FBI officials had previously said they suspected Iran was linked to the attacks.

“The [intelligence community] is confident that the Iranians have, through social engineering and other efforts, sought access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties,” the FBI said in the statement, which was issued with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. “Such activity, including thefts and disclosures, are intended to influence the US election process.”