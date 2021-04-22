Father and baby daughter identified as victims of Whispering Wall murder-suicide

Kobi Shepherdson's mother released this photo the media via police, saying this was her favourite picture of her daughter. Photo / Supplied, SA Police

A nine-month-old baby has been confirmed as the victim of a suspected murder-suicide at a dam retaining wall in South Australia, alongside her father.

SA police were called to the Whispering Wall in Williamstown at 4.30pm on Wednesday, after witnesses reported seeing a man with an infant in a child carrier "jump off the wall".

When emergency services arrived they found a deceased man and the unresponsive child, who died despite the efforts of the public and paramedics.

SA police were called to the Whispering Wall in Williamstown at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Photo / News Ltd

While a formal identification has yet to be completed, police say the man is believed to be 38-year-old Henry Shepherdson and his daughter Kobi.

Kobi's mother released a number of her favourite photos of her daughter to police and the media, while asking for privacy at this "sad and tragic time".

Members of the public tried to save the baby before the pair fell, 7News reported.

Early investigations have revealed a history of domestic violence between Shepherdson and Kobi's mother.

"No one else is being sought over the deaths," SA Police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The 'Whispering Wall', where Henry Stephenson and his infant daughter died. Photo / News Ltd

Police at the gate of the Whispering Wall following the tragedy. Photo / Kelly Barnes, NCA NewsWire

SA Police said they are supporting those impacted by this incident.

"This is a highly distressing and emotional incident that has, and is, affecting people who witnessed this incident, those who tried to help Kobi, emergency services personnel, family and friends," a spokesperson said.

The Whispering Wall, in the southern Barossa Valley, is a 36 metre-high retaining wall for the Barossa Reservoir that attracts visitors for its unique acoustic effects.

According to the Barossa Australia website, "words whispered on one side can be clearly heard on the other, more than 100 metres away."

SA Water closed the dam to tourists on Thursday, while local Schubert MP Stephan Knoll described the incident as "awful".

Police said there was a history of domestic violence between the child's parents. Photo / Supplied, SA Police

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.