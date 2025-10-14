The hostage Alon Ohel waves to his friends who were waiting for him at the hospital after being released from Hamas captivity as part of the deal to free the hostages and end the war. Photo / Getty Images
Hostages were beaten unconscious, tortured, starved, and chained up inside tunnels for months by Hamas in Gaza, family members of those released earlier this week have said.
As Israel continued to celebrate the return of 20 abductees, details have begun to emerge about their brutal treatment at the hands ofHamas.
Family members have given a glimpse of savage beatings and degrading behaviour that became worse following the resumption of the war in March.
They have also said that Hamas tried to use hostages as human shields during Israel’s final offensive to seize Gaza City in recent weeks.
Some have confirmed their loved ones are traumatised and unable to speak much about their ordeals.
“He remembers being beaten so badly that he lost consciousness,” she said.
“They covered him with black sacks and dragged him away.”
Adding to the horror of his abuse at the hands of his jailers, Angrest also suffered repeated terrifying episodes as a result of Israeli airstrikes, when the walls of the tunnels collapsed around him.
“Many times they found themselves buried under the rubble, trying to climb out and survive,” she said.
Angrest’s family already had some idea about the extent of his suffering because of the testimony of previously released hostages.
They recounted how the soldier’s chronic asthma and breathing troubles were exacerbated after his frequent violent interrogations by Hamas jailers.
The mother of Alon Ohel said he was chained in the same tunnel for almost the entire two years he was held captive, but added that 40 days ago, he was unexpectedly moved to a new tunnel located in the centre of the Gaza Strip, a journey that took hours.
The IDF said this was to use him as a human shield to prevent Israel from taking the city.
Some hostages were held in total isolation.
Ariel Cunio only found out that his brother David, who was also released on Monday, and girlfriend Arbel Yehoud, who was released in January, were alive upon being released himself.
He was reportedly held in tents, rather than tunnels, in one of the vast refugee areas in central Gaza.
He has lost between 30% and 40% of his body weight, according to reports.
Experts at the hospitals currently treating the returned hostages have previously warned that after the euphoria of reuniting with their loved ones, family members need to learn to give the individual space, so as to avoid overwhelming them and allow them to begin to process their ordeal.
After his release, Or spent a quiet moment with his girlfriend, the former hostage Noa Argamani, the two sharing their first cigarette for two years.