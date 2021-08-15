Fall of Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees, Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate

American intelligence suggests that Kabul could fall within weeks, as the Taliban advance on the capital. Video / Sky News

Afghan officials say embattled President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country as the Taliban moved further into Kabul.

Two officials speaking on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief journalists told The Associated Press that Ghani flew out of the country. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, later confirmed Ghani had left in an online video.

"He left Afghanistan in a hard time, God hold him accountable," Abdullah said.

Ghani's whereabouts and destination are currently unknown.

A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by US-led forces after the September 11, 2001, attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media.

The US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all operations and told Americans to shelter in place, saying it has received reports of gunfire at the international airport.

British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in the Afghan capital of Kabul to assist in evacuating British nationals. Photo / Leading Hand Ben Shread, MOD via AP

The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday.

"The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly and the situation at the airport is deteriorating rapidly," the embassy said in a statement.

"There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place. The US Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately. Do not come to the Embassy or airport at this time."

Afghan leaders have created a coordination council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of the power, after the religious militia's lightening offensive swept to the capital.

In a statement posted on social media by former president Hamid Karzai, he said the body will be led by the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, as well as the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, and himself.

Afghans wait in long lines for hours to try to withdraw money from the Kabul Bank as Taliban fighters enter the capital. Photo / Rahmat Gul, AP

The statement said the move was "to prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the people," and to manage peace and a "peaceful transfer."