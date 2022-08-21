TikTok is facing calls to remove videos of Andrew Tate. Photo / Instagram / @cobratate

"Extreme misogynist" Andrew Tate has had further action taken against him in a bid to stop the spread of his "rape culture" videos.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, banned the controversial influencer for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals on Saturday.

Tate, who had 4.7 million followers on Instagram alone, was already banned from Twitter.

Now TikTok has confirmed the former reality TV show contestant has been banned from its platform, stating extensive efforts are also being made to remove videos containing him that have been shared by his fans.

Tate had encouraged members of his affiliate marketing programme Hustler's University to promote his content in exchange for a commission, leading to thousands of videos him circulating online and propelling him to viral fame.

However, the 35-year-old has shut down the business in response to his social media bans saying it has "no future", The Guardian reported.

TikTok is now reviewing and removing videos contacting Tate that violate the platform's community guidelines on misogynistic language.

"Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok," the company told Fox29.

"Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content."

Tate has clapped back at the social media bans, claiming the tech giants of "bowing to pressure" and "ignoring" the good deeds he had done.

"It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me," he told the UK's Mirror newspaper.

"In the last two weeks, I dedicated over $1 million to charities supporting women. I posted this on Instagram, but Instagram ignored it.

"Internet sensationalism has purported the idea that I am anti-women when nothing could be further from the truth.

"This is simply hate mobs who are uninterested in the facts of the matter trying to personally attack me."

Tate has styled himself as a self-help guru, offering his mostly male fans a recipe for making money and "pulling" women.

But his critics accused him of being an "extreme misogynist" and call to ban him over videos spreading "rape culture" began to emerge.

In one clip shared on TikTok, Tate argues women "belong in the home", "can't drive", and are a "man's property".

Another, arguably one of his most troubling statements, see Tate declare that while it was "not okay" for a woman to be raped, if she was, then she "must bear some responsibility".

British domestic violence charity White Ribbon had urged social media platforms to remove Tate and his content reported the Daily Mail.

It said earlier this month that Tate's comments could have "concerning" long-term effects on young men.

"Men and boys regularly watching and listening to negative presentations of masculinity may begin to adopt these attitudes and behaviours, believing that they are acting as the 'ideal man," the charity stated.

UK group Hope Not Hate has called Tate a "violent misogynist".

Long before his rise to TikTok fame, Tate's views on women have been clear.

He was evicted from the UK Big Brother house in 2016 when a video emerged of him hitting a woman with a belt; a second, released shortly after, showed him telling a different woman to count the bruises he apparently caused her.

Both Tate and the women denied any abuse occurred, and said the clips showed consensual sex.

In 2017, he was charged by British police with 11 cases regarding sexual assault.

And in 2018 Facebook post sees him bemoan the "decline of Western civilisation" after seeing a poster at London's Heathrow Airport "encouraging girls to go on holiday as opposed to encouraging being a loving mother and a loyal wife".

His rise on TikTok – which has largely been perpetuated by fan accounts sharing his most controversial clips in order to achieve maximum views and engagement – has led some to deem him "the scariest man on the internet".

The closure of his affiliate programme should help stop people posting his videos – and also signifies a crippling loss of income for Tate.

It was reported Hustler's University upwards of 127,000 members – many of them men and boys, some as young as 13, from the US and UK – paying the £39 ($74.63) a month to be a part of his "War Room".