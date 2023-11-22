The explosion rocked the Rainbow Bridge connecting Canada and the United States.

A vehicle has exploded on a bridge connecting the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls, the FBI has confirmed.

The explosion took place on the Rainbow Bridge a day before the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

The vehicle was trying to enter the US at the time of the explosion.

“As this situation is fluid, this is all we can say at this time,” the FBI said in a statement.

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation.”

Photos and video taken by news organisations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation.

”The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to western New York.The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reports all four crossings are closed.

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge.




