Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Explainer: Why Turkey and Syria’s calamitous earthquakes were decades in the making

Financial Times
By Clive Cookson
4 mins to read
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed over 2300 people and injured thousands of others, with many people still trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings. Video / AP / @journoturk / Abier Khatib / Pankaj Kumar / Selin Marta

The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed over 2300 people and injured thousands of others, with many people still trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings. Video / AP / @journoturk / Abier Khatib / Pankaj Kumar / Selin Marta

The devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria with tragic force were centred on one of the world’s most seismically active — and politically turbulent — regions.

Strain accumulated over decades as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World