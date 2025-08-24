Advertisement
Explainer: Sanctions on Russia haven’t stopped its war - the money is still flowing

By Aaron Krolik
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A residential building destroyed by a Russian missile in July, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / Oksana Parafeniuk, The New York Times

What kind of power can the United States exert to punish other countries for their misdeeds? The answer, in the age of nuclear weapons, has been economic power.

Impose sanctions and cut off access to the US dollar, the thinking goes, and the excruciating economic pain will force a

