Yusuf Nazlioglu has died in a shooting in Sydney. Photo / File

Former Lone Wolf bikie Yusuf Nazlioglu has died after being shot multiple times in Sydney's inner west on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to a Walker St carpark about 6.30pm and found the 40-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Nazlioglu was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died early on Tuesday morning.

Police said they believe the attack was targeted.

In 2018, Nazlioglu was charged with the murder of Comanchero boss Mick Hawi, who was fatally shot outside a Sydney gym that same year.

He was found not guilty.

Nazlioglu was convicted on an unrelated charge of possessing a prohibited firearm and sentenced to three years jail before being released on parole in September last year.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area where the shooting occurred and large areas were taped off to the public.

It is the latest in a string of violent incidents following a feud between the Alameddine and Hamzy organised crime groups.

Nazlioglu was recorded by covert device while in prison boasting about threats to his life, The Daily Telegraph reported.

"I used to hear people outside were going to knock me, yeah?" Nazlioglu was heard saying.

"I used to still leave my house, brother, knowing that one day someone's going to sneak up on me and put one in my head.

"But I still f***ing went to the same hairdresser, went to the same f***ing restaurants yeah. I still showed my face in front yard and hung out with boys at their porches at their houses, yeah knowing I'm gunna get knocked one day."

Nazlioglu was raised in Sydney by his parents who were originally from Turkey.

He spent seven years in jail between 2002 and 2009 for a vicious stabbing attack on a man who he did not know and had been walking with his wife and young child.

Nazlioglu admitted to being on cocaine at the time of the offence.

Police appealed for any information on the shooting as they began investigations.

"Officers from Burwood Police Area Command – with assistance from the State Crime Command's homicide squad – have commenced an investigation under Strike Force Claypinch," a NSW Police statement said.